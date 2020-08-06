1/1
Theodore Odegard
Mountain Home - Theodore "Ted" Odegard, age 66, of Mountain Home, passed away on August 2, 2020, at Hospice of the Ozarks. He was born on October 11, 1953, in Rantoul, Illinois, at the Air Force Base hospital to the late Ralph and Anna Odegard. In childhood, Ted moved with his family throughout the country to Maine, South Dakota, Arkansas, Puerto Rico, California, and Louisiana. His family settled in Mountain Home, where his dad retired. Ted graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1972. Soon afterward, he married the love of his life, Terrie. Ted and Terrie were married for 40 years until her passing in 2014. They had two children, Timothy and Tabetha, and also a "borrowed" daughter Abbie Tanner. Ted was a dedicated Wal-Mart employee for most of his life. He was Store Manager in Harrison, Arkansas, and managed other stores throughout the South. After an early retirement, he re-entered the workforce serving as Director of the Boone County Library in Harrison. He later moved back to Mountain Home to be closer to his family and worked at Wal-Mart in Mountain Home until his second retirement earlier this year. In his spare time, Ted was an avid reader, especially of science-fiction. He also loved fishing and being on the water. Most of all, Ted cherished spending time with his family. Ted will always be remembered as a dear and special dad, Pop-Pop, brother, and uncle to his family, and as a kind and thoughtful friend to all who knew him.Ted is survived by his son Timothy, daughter-in-law Mona, and grandson Jude Odegard of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter Tabetha and son-in-law Kenneth Riggins of Compton, Arkansas; daughter Abbie Tanner of Harrison; sister Julie and brother-in-law Jody Dykes, brother Ron and sister-in-law Sandy Odegard, and brother Reggie Odegard all of Mountain Home; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mountain Home. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the graveside. Due to COVID-19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. All attendees must provide and wear their own face masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14, 2020.
