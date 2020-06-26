Timothy Crawford
Norfork - Timothy "Timmy" Lee Crawford, 56, of Norfork passed away June 24, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. He was born August 25, 1963 in Mountain Home to James Crawford and Kathryn (Roberts) Cockrum. Timmy loved working on cars, gardening, cooking, fishing, reading his Bible and being a "Grand Pippy". He is preceded in passing by his father; two brothers, Johnny and Jacky Crawford and a sister, Helen Muse.
Timmy is survived by two sons, Justin Crawford and Matthew (Carol) Crawford of Alexander, Arkansas; one daughter, Beth (Bryan) Galloway of Magness, Arkansas; his mother, Kathryn (Dennis) Cockrum of Udall, Missouri; two sisters, LeQuita Foster of Flippin, Arkansas and Linda (Jimmy) Smith of Springfield, Missouri; a brother, James (Raelene) Crawford of Salem, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Kyle, Whitlee, Emmalee, Ryder, Jayden, Jessica, Alexis Galloway, Hunter, Rachael, Emma, Alexis Crawford and Grayson; stepmother, Edna Hensley; special friend, Debbie Wilkinson and many more nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center Chapel. A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the Lower Oakland Cemetery in Mountain Home with Brother Jeff Crawford officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Memorials may be made to the Crawford Family, P.O. Box 161, Magness, AR 72553.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Norfork - Timothy "Timmy" Lee Crawford, 56, of Norfork passed away June 24, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. He was born August 25, 1963 in Mountain Home to James Crawford and Kathryn (Roberts) Cockrum. Timmy loved working on cars, gardening, cooking, fishing, reading his Bible and being a "Grand Pippy". He is preceded in passing by his father; two brothers, Johnny and Jacky Crawford and a sister, Helen Muse.
Timmy is survived by two sons, Justin Crawford and Matthew (Carol) Crawford of Alexander, Arkansas; one daughter, Beth (Bryan) Galloway of Magness, Arkansas; his mother, Kathryn (Dennis) Cockrum of Udall, Missouri; two sisters, LeQuita Foster of Flippin, Arkansas and Linda (Jimmy) Smith of Springfield, Missouri; a brother, James (Raelene) Crawford of Salem, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Kyle, Whitlee, Emmalee, Ryder, Jayden, Jessica, Alexis Galloway, Hunter, Rachael, Emma, Alexis Crawford and Grayson; stepmother, Edna Hensley; special friend, Debbie Wilkinson and many more nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center Chapel. A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the Lower Oakland Cemetery in Mountain Home with Brother Jeff Crawford officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Memorials may be made to the Crawford Family, P.O. Box 161, Magness, AR 72553.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.