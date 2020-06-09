Vera Huntington Hills Inskeep was born January 21, 1931 in Washington D.C. She was second of two daughters born to Jedidiah Huntington and Vera Kreger Hills. She attended many schools growing up due to her father being active in the Army. Vera graduated from the University of Missouri in 1953. She and Bill were married November 1, 1952. She worked for MD Anderson in the Nuclear Medicine department. She was involved with the Republican Party for many years through the Republican Women's club and the Leon County Precinct Republicans. She was a lifelong Dodger fan and was thrilled to be able to watch them win a World Series game in 2017. Her apartment was decorated with Terrible Towels from the Pittsburgh Steelers. She and her husband retired to Leona, Texas where they lived for 19 years. They moved to Friendswood in 2011. Her hobbies included genealogy, computer games, reading, and anything to do with animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, her parents and her sister Elizabeth Culhane, her son, Terrance Allen, her grandson Ryan Mendez, and her great granddaughter Emma Houston.

She is survived by 5 children: Laura Bradley (Mrs. Rob), Patti Bryant (Mrs. Bill), Tom Inskeep, Kathy Mendez (Mrs. Nat), and Sandy Lodge (Mrs. James), 6 grandchildren: Kristin Stiles, Eric Mendez, Katie Houston, Jennifer Lodge, Trevor Lodge, and Josh Mendez and 5 great grandchildren: Hannah Houston, Vivian Stiles, Sadie Houston, Max Stiles, and Lane Houston.

There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Condolences may be sent to the Inskeep family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at jeterfuneralhome.com.