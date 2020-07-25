Lucille M. Hand
Born: November 23, 1929
Died: July 22, 2020
PRINCETON – Lucille Marie Peterson Hand, of Princeton, IL passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Liberty Village.
Lucille was born in Kewanee, Illinois on November 23, 1929 to the late Carl and Lela (Archer) Peterson. She graduated from Kewanee High School, Class of 1948. She met her future husband Jack Hand on a blind date and was married on May 8, 1949. She lived most of her life in Sheffield, where she worked at the Sheffield school in the cafeteria while her children were in schoo, and then Buda Lumber Yard. Lucille and Jack moved to Princeton in 1992, where she worked at Gustafson's True Value and Walmart.
She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids grow up and participate in sports and other activities. Her TV was always on a sporting event, especially the Cubs and golf. Her grandkids remember her playing golf in her bare feet at Coal Creek Country Club in Sheffield. She always had a jigsaw puzzle up for anyone that stopped by to sit and share. She was fondly known as "Gramkraka, Gramma Seal and Aunt Sooly."
Lucille is survived by two sons, Mike (Jean) Hand of Colorado Springs, CO and Tony Hand of Sheffield, IL; two daughters, Jane (Galen) Noard of Hennepin, IL and Jill (Dave) Forristall of Tiskilwa, IL.; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded by her husband Jack in 1999; her parents, Carl and Lela Peterson; and two sisters.
Per Lucille's wishes, there will be a party in her honor at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for charitable distribution.
Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com
Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.