Raymond F. Schultz. Jr.Born: June 28, 1941Died: August 28, 2020LAMOILLE – Raymond F. Schultz Jr., 79, of LaMoille, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton after a brief illness.Funeral services will be Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, LaMoille with Rev. David Jungnickel officiating. Burial will be in Dewey-Worsley Cemetery, with military honors by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the church. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangments.Ray was born June 28, 1941 in Mendota to Ray and Virginia (Palmer) Schultz. He grew up in Triumph, and graduated from Mendota High School in 1960. He served in the National Guard. Ray married Linda Mitchel on April 15, 1962. Linda preceded him in death on October 8, 2004.Ray was self-employed as a carpenter/general contractor for over 35 years. In more recent years, Ray worked in maintenance at Walmart in Princeton.Ray was an avid music fan. He liked both kinds; country and Western. He played rhythm guitar and sang in two country bands; Pickled Herring and The Sliver Pickers. These bands were comprised of some of his best friends and loved playing music with his friends. While he was well known for singing Johnny Cash songs, his favorite musicians to listen to and play were George Jones and Ray Price.Ray was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jackie Ledbetter and Joanna Yohn.Ray and Linda had three children, Traci Piper of Princeton, Terri (Jerry) Conner of Ohio, IL, and Tim (Melody) Schultz of LaMoille, who all survive. Ray is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, John Yohn; and a sister-in-law, Laurel Mitchell.Memorials may be directed to the family.