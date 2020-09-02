1/1
Raymond F. Schultz Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond F. Schultz. Jr.

Born: June 28, 1941

Died: August 28, 2020

LAMOILLE – Raymond F. Schultz Jr., 79, of LaMoille, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, LaMoille with Rev. David Jungnickel officiating. Burial will be in Dewey-Worsley Cemetery, with military honors by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the church. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangments.

Ray was born June 28, 1941 in Mendota to Ray and Virginia (Palmer) Schultz. He grew up in Triumph, and graduated from Mendota High School in 1960. He served in the National Guard. Ray married Linda Mitchel on April 15, 1962. Linda preceded him in death on October 8, 2004.

Ray was self-employed as a carpenter/general contractor for over 35 years. In more recent years, Ray worked in maintenance at Walmart in Princeton.

Ray was an avid music fan. He liked both kinds; country and Western. He played rhythm guitar and sang in two country bands; Pickled Herring and The Sliver Pickers. These bands were comprised of some of his best friends and loved playing music with his friends. While he was well known for singing Johnny Cash songs, his favorite musicians to listen to and play were George Jones and Ray Price.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Jackie Ledbetter and Joanna Yohn.

Ray and Linda had three children, Traci Piper of Princeton, Terri (Jerry) Conner of Ohio, IL, and Tim (Melody) Schultz of LaMoille, who all survive. Ray is also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, John Yohn; and a sister-in-law, Laurel Mitchell.

Memorials may be directed to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Community United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lundquist-Merritt Funeral Home
208 W Railroad St
La Moille, IL 61330
(815) 638-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lundquist-Merritt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 1, 2020
Traci, Teri, & Tim
So sorry to hear about your dad's death. He was a good, fun loving person and a great neighbor, back in the day. Sending hugs your way.
Mary Guth (Caldwell)
Friend
August 31, 2020
My sympathy to u
Susan Quartucci
August 31, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of your Dad. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Karen Towns
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved