JODY (JAMES HENRY) ROGERS

Jody (James Henry) Rogers, passed away July 21, 2020 at home surrounded in love and prayer by his family after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Jody was born on March 2, 1960 in Jacksonville, Florida to Jan and Jimmy (James Henry) Rogers. He attended PVPV Elementary and graduated from Fletcher High School where he was proud to be in Key Club and on the tennis team. He then moved to Gainesville and attended the University of Florida where he became a lifelong Gators fan.

Upon his return home to the beaches, he served his community as a master trim carpenter, winning PVPV t-ball coach, and friend to all. On behalf of Beach House Assisted Living, Jody was awarded the 2019 Deck the Chairs blue ribbon for his co-creation. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, with several published articles in a Hunting and Fishing magazine.

Jody never met a stranger and had more friends than he could count. If anyone ever needed anything, Jody was always there. His favorite pastimes were fishing, hunting, cooking, gardening, supervising a project, and being a Poppy to his grandson, Oliver.

Jody was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Rogers. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his mother Jan, siblings Jay (Cathy), Jana Duffy (Tommy), and Jennifer Killingsworth (Kenny), stepchildren Paige and David, grandson Oliver, and numerous nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins who adored him dearly.

A grave side ceremony will be held at Warren Smith Cemetery on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Pancreatic Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave Ste. 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.



