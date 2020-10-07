JOSEPH "MURRAY" GOFF, JR.

On October 3rd, Jacksonville's music industry lost an icon and heaven gained an angel with the passing of Joseph "Murray" Goff, Jr. Murray earned his wings by bringing much joy and happiness to so many people through his larger-than-life personality and musical talents.

Starting at the age of four, he became a classically trained pianist. As a Jacksonville entertainer since 1985, his boundless repertoire and charm captivated audiences creating unforgettable memories for all who witnessed his incredible talents.

Murray was born in Jacksonville on July 28, 1949. He graduated from Paxon High School in 1967 and received a B.S. in Political Science from Princeton University in 1971. Following college, he became a real estate broker and developer while playing music on the side. After falling victim to the economy, he decided to pursue his first love, music, as a full time career. As a political science major who had a passion for America and her history, he once aspired to be a U.S. Senator. His family considered him a "walking encyclopedia" of knowledge about this subject and always wanted to hear his take on the current events. He was involved in establishing the First Coast Tea Party by emceeing events and providing music that had people up on their feet cheering. He wrote many songs about the state of America that inspired people, and made sure he voted before the Lord took him home.

Murray was a competitive swimmer and coach who taught hundreds of kids to swim. He was an avid golfer and long-time member of Sawgrass Country Club who loved being out on the course with his many friends. Murray never met a stranger; he was one-of-a-kind!

Murray is preceded in death by his parents Eunice Goff Harrington and Joseph Goff, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Michele Akra Goff, the love of his life and soul mate who he says "completed" him; his sister Diane Maury (Ron); daughters Hillary Moribito (Tim), Shelby Goff, nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews who adored their "Uncle Murr-man", and an endless number of friends and fans. The family also extends a special thank you to Dr. Louis Akra for his unwavering support and love.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 9, 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 428 Second Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach. CDC Covid guidelines will be followed.

