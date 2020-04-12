Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alena ""Lennie"" Schroeder. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 2000 McFaddin Street Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-832-1621 Send Flowers Obituary

Alena "Lennie" Schroeder, 80, of Gatesville, previously of Beaumont, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 6, 2020. She passed away at her daughter's home in Gatesville, Texas. Born on April 22, 1939, she was the only girl to Erna and Dutch Schroeder, the baby of five brothers. Alena grew up in Amelia, Texas. Her claim to fame in high school was being the "number one mixed doubles for the greenies tennis team." She graduated from South Park High School in 1956. After graduation, she worked as a proof-reader for the Enterprise and Journal.

She married Arthur Zoch on February 12, 1958. They had two daughters, Karen and Julie. Alena and Arthur were quite the adventurers, moving their family to Central America and later on to Saudi Arabia and Jordan. They returned to the states and opened the Jailhouse BBQ restaurant in Cheek, Texas and then the Country Cafe on Highway 124. They divorced in 1990. Alena then went work for Texas Federal Prison Systems as a phlebotomist. She retired in 2007.

Alena is survived by her daughters, Karen Kay Seaman and her husband, Kevin, and Julie Doyle and her husband, Johnny; grandchildren, Stephen Seaman and his wife, Monica, and Stephanie Reed and her husband, Marcus; and great-grandchild, Meadow Reed.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; brothers, Bootsy Schroeder, Sugam Schroeder, Johnny Schroeder, Marvin Schroeder, and Icky Schroeder; and grandson Spenser Doyle.

Alena was kind, honest, and caring. Her door was always open for a cup of coffee, a piece of pie, a great laugh, or a good conversation. She touched many lives and brought smiles to many faces. She lived with Parkinson's disease for ten years and never quit trying. She was a HERO and will be missed by us all.

A family graveside service for Mrs. Schroeder will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

