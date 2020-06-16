Arthur George McDonald of Beaumont passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1933, to Frances and George McDonald and was their only child. Arthur lived a full life in his 86 years and was lovingly known as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, an avid sports fan, and a passionate Aggie who bled maroon. He was a role model that set an inspiring example and had a special ability to bring out the greatness in everyone.



Growing up in Beaumont, he created and maintained lifelong friendships with many of his schoolmates at Edwards Elementary and French High School. He graduated high school with the class of 1951 and then followed his dream to become the loudest and proudest member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Class of '55. Arthur later received a Master's degree from Tulane University in 1962. Soon after graduation from A&M, Arthur enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a Sargent in Korea.



He was a lifelong member of North End Baptist Church. His parents joined shortly after the church was established in 1933. He often spoke of his memories of attending church services in a tent with sawdust floors.



He embodied the true spirit of the 12th Man. He was a football season ticket holder for nearly fifty years and closely followed and often in the stands of all other A&M games and sports. He was never shy to express his opinion on his Aggies and enjoyed discussing (arguing) those opinions. He was proud that all his children and grandchildren were also Aggies - whether they attended the school or not.



Mr. McDonald spent most of his career as an Administrator in the South Park Independent School District. He eventually retired as the Director of Special Services in the Beaumont Independent School District. Some of his closest friends were the teachers, coaches and other administrators he worked with.



The most obvious thing that describes Arthur McDonald was his total and complete devotion to his family. Paw Paw was happily married to Maw Maw, Bille Jean Harrison McDonald, for 59 years. They enjoyed traveling together and in retirement took many trips with their beloved friends. Arthur cherished and guided his children and supported them in any way he could. He really loved to brag on all the accomplishments of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include his son, Steve 'Mac' McDonald and his wife, Connie; son, Shannon McDonald and his wife, Susie; daughter, Michelle McDonald Fore and her husband, Lloyd; grandchildren, Elyse Streater and her husband, Doug; Connor McDonald and his girlfriend, Shelbi Chapman; Jake McDonald and his wife, Taylor; Colton McDonald; Tara Green; and Tanner Green; and great-grandchildren, Savannah McDonald, Carson Streater, and Chandler Streater.



He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Billie Jean Harrison McDonald; and grandchildren, Kevin McDonald and Audie McDonald.



A gathering of Mr. McDonald's friends and family will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Broussard's, followed by his interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine Street, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines.



Our family would like to give a special thank you to our sister Michelle that compassionately took on the role as a primary caretaker for our parents over their last few years. Without any hesitation, Michelle always went above and beyond to ensure Mom, Dad, and their animals were always well fed and taken care of each day.



Arthur was a true Fightin' Texas Aggie whose spirit can ne'er be told!



In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to North End Baptist Church, 5115 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77706.



