Reverend Byron Grey Crocker, of Silsbee, formerly of Beaumont, died January 2, 2020, peacefully at his ranch with his wife Terry by his side.
Byron was born on December 8, 1935, in Newton, Kansas, to Mason and Florabel Crocker. He had an older sister, Rita, whom he loved very much. Reverend Crocker served as Rector of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Beaumont from 1971-1991. From 1991-2018, he served as an Associate at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in downtown Beaumont.
Byron is preceded in death by his first wife, Ann; son, Tom; and his sister, Rita.
Survivors to share his loving memory include his wife, Terry; son, Mason Crocker and his wife, Darla; grandchildren, Rob Neumann, Madison Piotrowski and her husband, Aaron; Kenzie Crocker, and Matthew Crocker.
A Memorial Service for Reverend Crocker will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont. A reception will be held in the Payne Hall immediately following Reverend Crocker's service. Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 680 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, TX 77704.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 7, 2020