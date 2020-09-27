Catherine Constance Clayton Randolph (Connie) passed away August 20, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas. Connie was born January 24, 1948 in Laurel, Mississippi, the only daughter of Harold J. and Iris E. Clayton. Connie grew up in Beaumont and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1966 where she was the Editor of the Pine Burr Yearbook, a Pine Burr Beauty, senior class Treasurer, and a member of the Homecoming Court. After graduation Connie attended Lamar University where she was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Connie obtained a degree in education and taught at Vidor Elementary School for many years. She championed animal welfare, local history, was active in her church, enjoyed gardening and architectural design. Connie's parents and her husband Gary Randolph, D.D.S. predeceased her. She is survived by her two daughters: Catherine Camp of Austin, Texas, and Carolyn Dufresne, and her husband Mark of Montgomery, Texas, four grandchildren and her brothers, Gary R. Clayton M.D. and his wife Becky; and Daniel D. Clayton J.D. and wife, Dianna. The family would like to acknowledge the care and attendance of both her daughters, and of her lifetime friends Susanne Nichols and Mary Lou Geis.



A memorial gathering of friends and relatives will be at The Laurels from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020.



