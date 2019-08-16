1943-2019 David G. Holstead, 76, formerly of Texas, died Friday, August 9, 2019. David was the son of T.V. and Christine (Edmiston) Holstead. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Dave attended Lamar State College of Technology where he met and married Rose Jacobs. An expert rifle marksman, he served in the US Army Reserve as well as the Texas Army National Guard. Dave enjoyed a career as a successful salesman. He was a banker, insurance broker, and bond broker, just to name a few. He had many lifelong business relationships in addition to a life filled with deep friendships. While living in Beaumont, Dave was active in the YMBL, Rotary, his Masonic lodge, and Wesley United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting deer, playing pranks, and winning at Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit. David survived the loss of his college sweetheart Rose in 2003, the passing of his brother Delbert in 2015, and the death of his second wife Reva in 2017. David's advice for life: 1) Learn everything you can from anyone you can. 2) Look folks in the eye and shake their hand. 3) Keep your word. 4) Always have a book nearby. Survivors include his daughters Theresa and Karen as well as many cousins and friends. In accordance with his wishes, David was cremated by Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home in Northumberland, Pennsylvania.

