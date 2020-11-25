Glen Milton Evans, 88, of Beaumont, Texas passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.



Glen was born December 23, 1931 in DeQuincy, Louisiana to Johnnie Evans and Bessie Tilley Evans. He was a longtime area resident and retired as Plant Supervisor from Firestone after 38 years of service.



Glen proudly served his country in the U. S. Army.



He was preceded in death by his sons, Robert Evans and Richard Evans; sisters, LaVerne Hamilton, Maxine DeMary, and Mary Jane Smith.



Survivors include his partner of 23 years, Betty Blanchard of Beaumont; three daughters, Norma Evans Champion and husband John of St. Louis, MO, Brenda Evans Schoenberg of Lumberton, and Rosemary Evans Clark and husband Keith of Forney; two sons, John "J.D." Evans and wife Melinda of Nederland, and Donald Evans and wife Vicki of Groves; three sisters, Faye Stevenson and husband Bill of Austin, Opal Herzog and Linda Evans both of DeRidder, LA; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Rosepine Cemetery in Rosepine, Louisiana with Reverend Tom Avant officiating.



Family request face masks be required for everyone attending the services in accordance with the safety recommendations of health officials and the orders of County Judge Brannick. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter as we seek to mourn our loss while protecting the wellbeing of our vulnerable loved ones.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store