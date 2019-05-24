Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Christian Teare. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM 1335 Drummond Drive Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1938 - 2019 James Christian Teare was born on September 1, 1938 and died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home in Beaumont, Texas. Chris was the first-born son of Erin Barry Teare and Joseph Maxwell Teare, Sr. He graduated from St. Anne Catholic School, St. Anthony High School, and The University of Notre Dame. His education provided him with a lifelong love of learning. This led him to the understanding that study, knowledge and a bit of wisdom are inseparable. He received his Masters in History under the guidance from the renowned Historian Doctor Ralph Wooster of Lamar University. He was also a gifted photographer and sketch artist where he studied both in San Antonio. Athletics were an integral part of Chris' life. As soon as he could grip a baseball there was always one in his hand. In his youth he honed his skills with the help of some of the Beaumont Exporters and American Legion Ball. He also pitched on the St. Anthony High School Varsity and made the 1960 University of Notre Dame Baseball Team. Survivors include his siblings, Erin Teare Rienstra; John Barry Teare; Joseph Maxwell Teare, Jr. and his wife, Gay; Kathleen McDade Teare; and Bridget Hain Teare; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Maxwell Teare, Sr.; and twin brothers, Patrick and Michael Teare. The family would like to thank Riceland Home Health especially Melinda, Christie, and Deloria for the care that they gave to Chris. A memorial gathering for Mr. Teare will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1335 Drummond Drive, Beaumont, Texas. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1938 - 2019 James Christian Teare was born on September 1, 1938 and died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home in Beaumont, Texas. Chris was the first-born son of Erin Barry Teare and Joseph Maxwell Teare, Sr. He graduated from St. Anne Catholic School, St. Anthony High School, and The University of Notre Dame. His education provided him with a lifelong love of learning. This led him to the understanding that study, knowledge and a bit of wisdom are inseparable. He received his Masters in History under the guidance from the renowned Historian Doctor Ralph Wooster of Lamar University. He was also a gifted photographer and sketch artist where he studied both in San Antonio. Athletics were an integral part of Chris' life. As soon as he could grip a baseball there was always one in his hand. In his youth he honed his skills with the help of some of the Beaumont Exporters and American Legion Ball. He also pitched on the St. Anthony High School Varsity and made the 1960 University of Notre Dame Baseball Team. Survivors include his siblings, Erin Teare Rienstra; John Barry Teare; Joseph Maxwell Teare, Jr. and his wife, Gay; Kathleen McDade Teare; and Bridget Hain Teare; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Maxwell Teare, Sr.; and twin brothers, Patrick and Michael Teare. The family would like to thank Riceland Home Health especially Melinda, Christie, and Deloria for the care that they gave to Chris. A memorial gathering for Mr. Teare will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1335 Drummond Drive, Beaumont, Texas. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close