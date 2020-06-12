James "Ed" Edward Yarborough, Sr., 96, of Nederland, Texas passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Texas. Ed was born April 15, 1924 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Elmer and Annie Yarborough. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Nederland and proudly served in the Marines during WWII. Ed's passion in life was wood-working, building toys and making flag cases for veterans. He retired from Gulf Oil Refinery after 36 years of service.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Edward Yarborough and Annie Mae Rhode Yarborough; wife, Barbara Yarborough; brother, George Yarborough; sisters, Eunice Gulledge, Mary Taylor, Vivian Domingue, Cecil Talbot, Jean Moore and Wilda Breaux.



He leaves behind his children, Marilyn McGrath and her husband, Mike of Nederland, TX; Jim Yarborough of Kahuku, HI; grandchildren, Matt Knowles and his wife, Angela; Chris Knowles; great grandchildren, Ashton Knowles and Austin Knowles to cherish his memories.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Harbor Hospice House and Staff for the love and care they provided to Ed.



In honor of James "Ed" Edward Yarborough, Sr. memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots or The Salvation Army.



A gathering of friends and relatives will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Melancon's Funeral Home. Services for Ed will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at Melancon's Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.



Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Ed's visitation and service.



