Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Pennell Doiron. View Sign Service Information Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont 624 Irma Street @ Neches St. Beaumont , TX 77701 (409)-838-6597 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeannette Pennell Doiron, 89, of Beaumont, died Saturday, November 9, 2019.

Born July 24, 1930, in Beaumont, she had strong Louisiana roots. An author of three cookbooks, she blessed family and friends with creativity, wit and adventurous cooking. This "foodie" stressed she was a "gourmand," who appreciates food, as opposed to a "gourmet" cook who prepares delicacies.

Frequent guest columns in the Beaumont Enterprise captured Beaumont's pre-WWII-era nostalgia. An avid reader, sewed for her family and taught herself woodworking, cabinetry, decoupage, macrame, embellishing and family travel.

A member of the Woman's Club, of the Texas Federation of Women's Club, and the International General Federation of Women's Club, she was a charter member of the Gourmet Hostess and Garden Departments and a group volunteering at a halfway house. She also joined the Home and Civic Department and Modern Study.

Her late husband, Burton, supported her presenting gourmet cooking workshops because that meant a trip to Lake Charles for Cajun ingredients.

Doiron edited Pen and Scroll, the Woman's Club's first monthly newsletter and was on the state board of the Texas Federation of Women's Club for the Texas Clubwoman's magazine and is listed in Texas Women of Distinction.

She graduated from St. Anthony Cathedral, where she received the sacraments of baptism, first communion and marriage.

"Food Glorious Food," her first cookbook, raised funds for the club's Gourmet Hostess Department. A publisher granted her permission to use song title from "Oliver!" She edited recipes from department and Texas Federation of Women's Club members.

"Pleasant Street, Cozy Kitchen" and "A Stovetop Gourmand: Confessions of a Housewife Who is Really Into Food," her follow-up books, are included in the culinary collection at Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass. and the Arthur & Elizabeth Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America. The books' covers feature art of the stovetop and latticework that Doiron designed and constructed.

Over the years served as president and as a board member of the Beaumont Community Players, involved with set, costume and administration; wrote and directed "Pop vs. Bop," a teen musical and served on the Beaumont Civic Opera's Opera Buffs and edited the St. Pius X Catholic Church newsletter.

She participated in Father Jack's ecumenical Bible study at St. Anthony Basilica; met with St. Anne's 49ers Senior Social Club, enjoyed Friday's at Rao's Bakery with friends and Class of '47 luncheons and attended St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church.

Her long-ago editor to YMBL fair chairman regarding the Women's Department at the Texas State Fair, resulted in her heading up four years of women-themed areas at the Beaumont fair.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Madisetty and husband, Ramesh; Darragh Castillo and husband, Chris; grandchildren, David Madisetty, his wife, Chelsea and son William Avijit; Marissa Madisetty; Dr. Matthew Madisetty and his wife, Beth; Jasmine Castillo and husband, Andrew; sister, Theresa Anne Kilman; niece, Kathy Butler and husband, Bruce; and special friend, Linda Buser.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Burton Doiron; son, Darryl Edmund; brother, Claude Pennell; and parents, Anita Huval and Ben Butler.

A gathering of Mrs. Doiron's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont.The burial of her cremated body will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

Complete and updated information may be found at:

Jeannette Pennell Doiron, 89, of Beaumont, died Saturday, November 9, 2019.Born July 24, 1930, in Beaumont, she had strong Louisiana roots. An author of three cookbooks, she blessed family and friends with creativity, wit and adventurous cooking. This "foodie" stressed she was a "gourmand," who appreciates food, as opposed to a "gourmet" cook who prepares delicacies.Frequent guest columns in the Beaumont Enterprise captured Beaumont's pre-WWII-era nostalgia. An avid reader, sewed for her family and taught herself woodworking, cabinetry, decoupage, macrame, embellishing and family travel.A member of the Woman's Club, of the Texas Federation of Women's Club, and the International General Federation of Women's Club, she was a charter member of the Gourmet Hostess and Garden Departments and a group volunteering at a halfway house. She also joined the Home and Civic Department and Modern Study.Her late husband, Burton, supported her presenting gourmet cooking workshops because that meant a trip to Lake Charles for Cajun ingredients.Doiron edited Pen and Scroll, the Woman's Club's first monthly newsletter and was on the state board of the Texas Federation of Women's Club for the Texas Clubwoman's magazine and is listed in Texas Women of Distinction.She graduated from St. Anthony Cathedral, where she received the sacraments of baptism, first communion and marriage."Food Glorious Food," her first cookbook, raised funds for the club's Gourmet Hostess Department. A publisher granted her permission to use song title from "Oliver!" She edited recipes from department and Texas Federation of Women's Club members."Pleasant Street, Cozy Kitchen" and "A Stovetop Gourmand: Confessions of a Housewife Who is Really Into Food," her follow-up books, are included in the culinary collection at Radcliffe College in Cambridge, Mass. and the Arthur & Elizabeth Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America. The books' covers feature art of the stovetop and latticework that Doiron designed and constructed.Over the years served as president and as a board member of the Beaumont Community Players, involved with set, costume and administration; wrote and directed "Pop vs. Bop," a teen musical and served on the Beaumont Civic Opera's Opera Buffs and edited the St. Pius X Catholic Church newsletter.She participated in Father Jack's ecumenical Bible study at St. Anthony Basilica; met with St. Anne's 49ers Senior Social Club, enjoyed Friday's at Rao's Bakery with friends and Class of '47 luncheons and attended St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church.Her long-ago editor to YMBL fair chairman regarding the Women's Department at the Texas State Fair, resulted in her heading up four years of women-themed areas at the Beaumont fair.Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Madisetty and husband, Ramesh; Darragh Castillo and husband, Chris; grandchildren, David Madisetty, his wife, Chelsea and son William Avijit; Marissa Madisetty; Dr. Matthew Madisetty and his wife, Beth; Jasmine Castillo and husband, Andrew; sister, Theresa Anne Kilman; niece, Kathy Butler and husband, Bruce; and special friend, Linda Buser.She is preceded in death by her husband, Burton Doiron; son, Darryl Edmund; brother, Claude Pennell; and parents, Anita Huval and Ben Butler.A gathering of Mrs. Doiron's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont.The burial of her cremated body will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close