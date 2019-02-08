Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Brown Hamilton. View Sign

1944 - 2019 A celebration of Martha Brown Hamilton's Life, age 74, of Jasper will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church near Jasper with burial to follow at Hancock Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4:30 - 8:00 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper. Martha died February 4, 2019, at her home. Born in Beaumont and a native of Silsbee, she was a former resident of Vidor. She had lived in Jasper on the Angelina River for over 20 years. A 1962 graduate of Silsbee High School, she married the love of her life, Gene Hamilton, and they were married for over 56 years. Respectfully known as Madam Monarch Butterfly in Jasper, the butterfly capital of Texas, Martha helped expand The Jasper Arboretum and was serving on its board at the time of her death. She was a former board member and current member of the Jasper Master Gardeners and was a patron of the Jasper Community Theater. She was a past worthy matron of the Wisteria Chapter #823 Order of the Eastern Star and was a member of the Jasper Woman's Civic Club. Martha is survived by her husband of over 56 years, Gene Hamilton, of Jasper, Texas; a son, Loyd Todd Hamilton and wife, Lisa, of Seabrook, Texas; a daughter, Cindy Weston and husband Jaye, her favorite son-in-law, of College Station, Texas; a brother-in-law, Mark Hamilton and wife, Dolores, of Lake Conroe, Texas, five grandchildren, Jake Kisor and wife, Veronica Hilton; Alex Weston MD and wife, Lauren Truncale Weston; Jacob Weston, Benjamin Hamilton, and Grace May Hamilton. She is also survived by a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Lillie Bell Brown, two brothers, Marvin Monroe Brown and Jerry Allen Brown, and a sister, Nann Buffington. Memorials may be made to Jasper Arboretum, P.O. Box 567, Jasper, Texas 75951. Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.

