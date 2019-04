1932 - 2019 Mike Sinclair, 86, of Beaumont, died Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1932, in Minden, Texas, to Emily Louise Lawrence and Marion Sebastian Sinclair, Sr. Mike was a United States Navy veteran and a real estate investor. He is survived by his sons, Michael Sinclair and his wife, Beth and Patrick Sinclair and his wife, Cherie, all of Houston; sister, Martha Ann Tedder and her husband, Paul, of Louisiana; grandchildren, Taylor Sinclair, Madison Sinclair, Kyler Sinclair, Connor Sinclair, Travis Ala, Brandon Korndorffer, and his wife, Carmen, and Casey Elliott; and seven great-grandchildren. Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma "Dutsie" Robert Sinclair; sisters, Virginia Sinclair and Dorris Jean Beal; and grandson, Zachery Sinclair. A gathering of Mr. Sinclair's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at The Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7785 Weaver Drive, Beaumont, with his graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m., Monday afternoon, at Tularosa Cemetery, 1168 Private Road 3050, Buffalo, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to , #4 Bayou Brandt, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com