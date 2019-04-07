|
1932 - 2019 Mike Sinclair, 86, of Beaumont, died Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born on December 19, 1932, in Minden, Texas, to Emily Louise Lawrence and Marion Sebastian Sinclair, Sr. Mike was a United States Navy veteran and a real estate investor. He is survived by his sons, Michael Sinclair and his wife, Beth and Patrick Sinclair and his wife, Cherie, all of Houston; sister, Martha Ann Tedder and her husband, Paul, of Louisiana; grandchildren, Taylor Sinclair, Madison Sinclair, Kyler Sinclair, Connor Sinclair, Travis Ala, Brandon Korndorffer, and his wife, Carmen, and Casey Elliott; and seven great-grandchildren. Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma "Dutsie" Robert Sinclair; sisters, Virginia Sinclair and Dorris Jean Beal; and grandson, Zachery Sinclair. A gathering of Mr. Sinclair's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, at The Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7785 Weaver Drive, Beaumont, with his graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m., Monday afternoon, at Tularosa Cemetery, 1168 Private Road 3050, Buffalo, Texas. Memorial contributions may be made to , #4 Bayou Brandt, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Sinclair.
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|