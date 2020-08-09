1/1
Peter A. Morrell
1934 - 2020
Peter Anthony Morrell passed on August 1, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family after making a gallant two-month effort against pancreatic cancer.

Pete was born December 10, 1934, to Nunzie and Mary Morrell in Beaumont, Texas. He was the youngest child of three including his sisters, Rosemary Luke and Jo Theresa Sowell. His parents owned Morrell's Bakery where Pete worked.

Pete graduated from St. Anthony's high school in 1953 making life-long friends. Pete then worked his way through Lamar University holding a variety of jobs, even selling religious books door to door, but his favorite job was coaching football, baseball and basketball at his former school.

After graduating from Lamar University in 1962, Pete became Program Director for the Parks and Recreations Department in Orange, Texas, followed by positions of increasing responsibility becoming Acting City Manager within ten years.

Pete is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Jean; sister Jo Theresa Sowell; daughter Giesele Morrell Naibauer (Dennis) and son Kent (Arlene); grandchildren Brandon Nash (Hayley), Braeden Morrell-Miller, Kyanne Morrell and Chandler Morrell; great grandchildren Kynlee and Lane Nash and many beloved nieces and nephews including Sonny Wegner (Rhonda), Patricia Schroeder (Bill), Rodney Sowell (Janice), Mary Hutson and Mike Sowell (Carrie) all in Texas.

There will be a public visitation on August 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley. A private family rosary and funeral mass will be held on August 12, 2020, which would have been Pete and Jean's 31st wedding anniversary. It will be followed by a public Life Celebration at Island Grove Arena, 501 N. 14th Avenue from 3 to 4 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required for all events and observing social distancing. A video of the Life Celebration will be shared to Pete's page on the Adamson web site where friends may leave condolences and view the complete obituary at AdamsonCares.com. A service will be announced in Beaumont, TX at a later date.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
12
Rosary
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
AUG
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Island Grove Arena
Funeral services provided by
Adamson Funeral & Cremation Services
2000 47th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
(970) 353-1212
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
Pete, was always full of enthusiasm and allowed that to touch all of those around him. A great man who we will miss, but heaven welcomes.
C.I. Dixon
Friend
August 8, 2020
I was saddened to learn of Pete's passing. A man like him can never be replaced and the world is a better place that he was here and impacted so many of us in a positive way. I first met Pete when I worked as a cashier in the City Finance Department in the 80's and he would come to my counter every morning to buy a stamp to mail his daily letter to "his Mama." As City Manager, he always made sure staff escorted citizens to the department they were looking for vs. just pointing them in the right direction. These things were such an indicator of the caring man he always was. I enjoyed our friendship as I worked in the courts and attended his time management course in later years. He never forgot a detail of our time working at the City, and I was thrilled to receive a phone call from him just a few years ago - this coming long after I left CO to live in other states. My heart was so warmed, and that was certainly his way, to make others feel noticed and appreciated. To his family: I am so very sorry for your loss. To say Pete will be missed is an understatement and his legacy will live on through each of you. Thank you for sharing him with the rest of us.
Joyce Lewis Gesick
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jessica Kozloff
