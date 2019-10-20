Guest Book View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 (337)-478-8687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles 4321 Lake Street Lake Charles , LA 70605 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

1942-2019 Sandra LaBiche Dugan, 77, of Lake Charles passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in a local hospital. Sandra loved life and all of those around her. Her grandchildren where the love of her life and she enjoyed their companionship. Nonnie, as she was known by them, never had a dull moment and was famous for "Telling it like it is". The life of the party, she never met a stranger and they never forgot her name. Sandy was born on March 6, 1942 in Lake Charles where she resided all of her life. She was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and also of Sowela Technical Institute with a nursing degree. Sandy was a private duty LPN. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry Mayes of Walker, Louisiana; two sons, Dohn LaBiche (Angie) of Beaumont and Scott LaBiche (Janet) of Lake Charles; and three grandchildren, Drew LaBiche (Emily), Wesley LaBiche (Anne Marie), and Emily LaBiche. She was preceded in death by husbands Frank Dugan and Donald LaBiche; a son, Dalton Landry; granddaughter, Ashley LaBiche; her parents, Thelma and Henry Dumatrait; and sister, Charlotte Sibley. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev. Nathan Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday from 8:00 AM until leaving for the church at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 3939 Lake St., Lake Charles, LA 70605 or Family Services of Southeast Texas, 3550 Fannin St., Beaumont, TX 77701. Words of comfort may be expressed at

1942-2019 Sandra LaBiche Dugan, 77, of Lake Charles passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in a local hospital. Sandra loved life and all of those around her. Her grandchildren where the love of her life and she enjoyed their companionship. Nonnie, as she was known by them, never had a dull moment and was famous for "Telling it like it is". The life of the party, she never met a stranger and they never forgot her name. Sandy was born on March 6, 1942 in Lake Charles where she resided all of her life. She was a graduate of St. Charles Academy and also of Sowela Technical Institute with a nursing degree. Sandy was a private duty LPN. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Henry Mayes of Walker, Louisiana; two sons, Dohn LaBiche (Angie) of Beaumont and Scott LaBiche (Janet) of Lake Charles; and three grandchildren, Drew LaBiche (Emily), Wesley LaBiche (Anne Marie), and Emily LaBiche. She was preceded in death by husbands Frank Dugan and Donald LaBiche; a son, Dalton Landry; granddaughter, Ashley LaBiche; her parents, Thelma and Henry Dumatrait; and sister, Charlotte Sibley. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. The Rev. Nathan Long will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday from 8:00 AM until leaving for the church at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 3939 Lake St., Lake Charles, LA 70605 or Family Services of Southeast Texas, 3550 Fannin St., Beaumont, TX 77701. Words of comfort may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close