Service Information

Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
316 W Columbia
San Augustine , TX 75972
(936)-275-2311

Visitation

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
316 W Columbia
San Augustine , TX 75972

Funeral service

10:00 AM

Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
316 W Columbia
San Augustine , TX 75972

Obituary

Verlean (Morris) Cartwright passed from this life in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her daughters' residence in the Rebecca Community in Sabine County, she was 97 years of age.



Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel, with Bro. Cliff Durham and Bro. C.W. Lawrence officiating. Burial will be in the Rosevine Cemetery in Sabine County.



Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from the hours of 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel, 316 West Columbia Street in San Augustine.



Mrs. Cartwright was born in the Burleson Community in Sabine County on January 11, 1922, to the late Edna Belle (Horton) Morris and Tom "Cap" Morris. She married the love of her life, Jessie E. Cartwright on December 13, 1941, who preceded her in death on February 26, 2005. Living most of their life in Beaumont, Verlean worked for Weingardens as a union meat wrapper until she retired. In 1989, she and her love, Jessie, then made the decision to return to "the gravel hill'. Together, they enjoyed their gardening and country life harvesting many vegetables. She was a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a dearly beloved longtime member of the Rosevine Missionary Baptist Church in Rosevine.



Those who are left to cherish her memory include, her daughters, Phylis Williams of Bronson; Brenda Comeaux Longnion and her husband, John of Bronson; her beloved grandchildren, Burtis Cartwright, Jr; Curtis Comeaux and his wife, Lisa; Rabbit Cartwright; Jessieca Raimond and her husband, Ricky; Ronnie Cartwright; Sterling Booker and Charlie Comeaux.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, of Jessie E. Cartwright; her son, Burtis Cartwright, Sr.; granddaughter, Lea Ann (Cartwright) Hebert, and son-in-law, Wayne Williams.

