Willie O'Neal McKusker Jr. or "Willie Mac", of Beaumont, died peacefully at his home in Smithville Texas on July 16th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones and music. He was born on January 6th, 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas to Iris and Willie McKusker Sr. and attended school in Buna, Texas. Willie was a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He was a disabled veteran from the US Navy where he spent time serving his country and traveling the world. Known for his contagious smile and big hugs, he will be missed by many. In his free time, he enjoyed music, motorcycles and cooking big meals for his family and friends. Willie was known for playing the mandolin. Many nights you could find him playing with local musicians around Texas and passing out his famous hugs. His life was sadly too short, but his love, light and smile will ever be forgotten.



As an active member of the motorcycle community, Willie took riding and motorcycle safety very seriously. He was the chairman for COC&I and organized many community events and safety rides. In 2017 Willie moved to Smithville, Texas and married the love of his life, Mesa McKusker, and was the Founding member of TodoMoto motorcycle Club chapter in Austin, Texas. He took much pride in his role as president and mentor to his club family.



He is survived by his wife, Mesa, brother Jeff, his four children, Angela, James, Ryan, and Meagan, and his six grandchildren, Isabella, Brendan, Lucy, Jerdon, Rorie and Spencer.



His service will be held at the Houston National Veterans Cemetery on Friday the 21st at 1:45pm. The event will be live streamed on Facebook starting at 1:45pm for all who would like to attend but can not.



There will also be a final ride leaving Beaumont, Texas on Friday to the cemetery in Houston. Please contact the family if you would like to join.



