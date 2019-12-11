Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly A. Terry. View Sign Service Information Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office 317 W Main St Bedford , VA 24523 (540)-586-7360 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church Funeral 1:00 PM Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Anne Terry, 87, of Bedford, was born again into eternal life on December 5, 2019. Born Beverly Ann Bissonette on March 18, 1932 in Burlington, VT to Dorothy and Theodore Bissonette, the second of four children with her younger sister dying in infancy. She is survived by her husband, Robert S. Terry; six of her seven children, Karen Anne Cifala, Trina Elizabeth Black, Patricia Zamjohn Lloyd, Michelle Zamjohn Davis, Thomas William Terry, and Ann Terry Flesberg; sister, Elizabeth Hemminger; brother, Theodore Bissonette, Jr.; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Zamjohn and son, Richard. F. Zamjohn, Jr. She retired from Bedford County Memorial Hospital as an ER nurse, having started her nursing career at Arlington Hospital in Arlington, VA. as a Cardiac Nurse. She was an excellent nurse and it suited her nature well as she was a caring and giving person. She was well loved in her adopted community of Bedford, VA, and served the community after retirement as a CASA worker, taking in numerous foster children on emergent basis. Not only would she give freely of her time but often took those children who arrived at her door with nothing, shopping, and set them up for return to school. She was an active member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church and as she advanced in years, so did her faith and love of God grow. She lived out her faith in her actions and all who knew her, were witness to the love of God. She never knew a stranger and made all who entered into her presence feel welcomed and wanted. She was truly an optimist and taught her children to work and play hard. Life was a joy and she lived it to the fullest. She lived out her final year of life at Bedford County Nursing Home. The family would like to thank all who took care of her for their kindness, especially Taylor, Kasey, Doug, Sandy, Lisa from the kitchen and Tara from housekeeping. She felt loved and secure while living there. The family owes you ALL a debt of gratitude that we cannot repay. The family would like to invite all who would like to come to her funeral at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church on December 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



