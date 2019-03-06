Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce M. Nichols. View Sign

Joyce Mitchell Nichols, 89 of Bedford, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at English Meadows. She was born on Wednesday, July 24, 1929 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Bernard Kenneth Mitchell and Sealer Pearl Blankenship Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by husband, Mahlon Pierce Nichols. She was retired from Piedmont Label as a color separator. She is survived by her son, Mahlon P. "Mike" Nichols & wife, Dianne of Bedford; her granddaughter, Candice Elizabeth Witt & husband, Jonathan of Altavista; her great grandson, Cameron Pruitt & wife, Kimberlee of Lexington, SC; great-granddaughter, Ashley Witt of Altavista; her sisters, Dorothy Wooldridge of Bedford, Judy Tuck & husband, Manual of Huddleston as well as many nieces & nephews. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bedford Hospice Care, 1621 Whitfield Drive, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a memorial service will follow at 11 AM in the chapel with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike

Bedford , VA 24523-1803

(540) 586-3304 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

