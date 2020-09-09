Zena Overstreet Smith, 91, Bedford passed away September 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Smith, her sons, Ray and Wayne, two grandsons, Wesley and James, a daughter-in-law, Jane and one brother, Berry Overstreet. Zena was the daughter of the late Delbert and Alice Barker Overstreet of Huddleston, VA. She was a graduate of Huddleston High School and was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church of Moneta for 72 years. She is survived by her three daughters, Lois Borough of Sun City Center, FL., Ruby Dooley (husband, Tim) of Bedford, Joyce Witt (husband, Gary) of Forest; three sons, Nathan (wife, Teresa) of Bedford, Ronnie (wife, Becky) of Roanoke and Roger "Pete"(wife, Vickie) of Rocky Mount and one sister, Wilma Noell of Bedford. She was the proud grandmother of twenty grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. Those wishing to make memorials, please consider donations to Centra Hospice Foundation of Bedford and Gideon International in Lynchburg, VA. The family wishes to thank friends and family of Zena for all their prayers, visits, phone calls and food during this time. There will be a celebration of life service held to honor Zena at 2 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford officiated by Pastor Everette Chapman, Pastor Joey McNeill, Pastor Wayne Sellers and Pastor Tim Dooley. Final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery next to her husband in Bedford. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 until 7 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.