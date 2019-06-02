Clifford Miller Clifford E. Miller, 101, of Belleville, IL, born March 23, 1918, in Greenwood, WI, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Mercy Rehab and Care Center, Swansea, IL. Mr. Miller worked for St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL, before his retirement. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran. Clifford was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Jean "Corky", nee Miller, Miller, who died on November 22, 2000; one son, Jody Miller, in infancy; his parents, John and Bessie, nee Plummer, Miller; and six brothers. Surviving are one son, John (Maggie) Miller of Waterloo, IL; two daughters, Jamye Miller of Belleville, IL, and Janet Keeney of Florissant, MO; and one grandson, Kevin Jr. (Krystal) Keeney. The family wishes to thank David Cleveland, Clifford's roommate at Mercy Rehab, for watching over him, and BJC Hospice for their kindness and care. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary