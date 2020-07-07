1/
Clint Matthew Jones
09/26/1975 - 07/03/2020
JONES - Clint Matthew Jones, age 44 of Maryville, IL, born September 26, 1975 in Benton, IL, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main, Maryville, IL 62062. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Fireman's Park in Maryville, IL with Lay Pastor Sue Busler officiating. Parking will be available at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, just east of the park. Private burial will be in Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL. Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
