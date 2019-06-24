Cyril Determan Cyril E. Determan, 84, of Belleville, IL, born May 25, 1935, in New Baden, IL, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Determan was a United States Army veteran. He was a quality assurance supervisor at Wiegman Manufacturing Co. in Freeburg, IL, for over 30 years before his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, and a member of the men's choir and past president of the Holy Name Society at the church. Mr. Determan was past president of the Cathedral Grade School Athletics and a member of the Belleville / Swansea Moose Lodge 1221. Cyril was preceded in death by his wife, Rhea C, nee Ketterer, Determan, who died on May 30, 2004; his parents, Henry J., Sr. and Annie, nee Moss, Determan; four brothers, Henry Determan, Wilfred Determan, Victor Determan, and Edward Determan, in infancy; and two sisters-in-law, Doris Determan and Dorothy Determan. Surviving are a son, Gary (Beverly) Determan of Belleville, IL, three daughters, Theresa (Gary) Darr of Smithton, IL, Carol (Mark) Ernst of Colleyville, TX, And Mary (Don) Barfield of Winchester, IL; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Craig) Determan, Amy (Charles) Tompkins, Eric (Lauren) Darr, Brent (Jessica) Darr, Megan (Nate) Davis, Maura Barfield, and John Ernst; four great-grandchildren, Everett Darr, Brooks Darr, Adeline Darr, and Brooklynn Davis; a sister-in-law, Doris Determan; a brother-in-law, Leonard Ketterer; dearest special friend, Sieglinde Cleiman; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church or to VITAS Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday June 27, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.



