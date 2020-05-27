David Holdener David Edward Holdener "Davy," age 64, formerly of Fairview Heights, IL., went to his eternal rest on May 23, 2020 under the loving care of the staff, his extended family, at the Clinton Manor Living Center in New Baden, IL. He was raised on a farm in Fairview Heights and also lived at Freeburg Terrace before moving to Clinton Manor. Davy spent many enjoyable years working at the St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises (SAVE) sheltered workshop and was a true blessing to his family and others. The son of Gregory L. Holdener and Pauline F. (nee Schwaegel) Holdener, Davy was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Catherine M. Holdener, and a sister-in-law, Dixie (nee Kopp) Holdener, late wife of his brother Donald. David is survived by his brothers Richard L. (Marie) Holdener of Sun Prairie, WI; Donald O. (JoAnn) Holdener of Black Jack, MO.; Charles A. (Bernadette) Holdener of E. Setauket, NY; and Dennis P. (Pamela) Holdener of Trenton, IL., as well as 13 nieces and nephews and 20 grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial gifts to SAVE, either online or mailed to the Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Prayers and Holy Masses offered for Davy are also welcome. Since public attendance is not possible, please sign the online guestbook and view a memorial photo tribute at www.wfh-ofallon.com. Service: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held, with Rev. James Deiters officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Illinois
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 27, 2020.