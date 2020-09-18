David Schmittling

1/1
David Charles Schmittling David C. Schmittling born July 29, 1955 passed away peacefully September 14, 2020 at his residence in Freeburg IL. He enlisted in the Navy right from highschool and was discharged after 4 years of service. He liked to play cards, listen to music, watching the horses, and playing 3*5*8. Proceeding in death was his parents Donald and Marcella (Sally) Schmittling Sr. and a brother Donald (Butch) Schmittling Jr. Surviving are his 5 children Ross (Jessica) McDonald, Troy Schmittling, Laura Schmittling, William (Melissa) St Germain, Sally Schmittling. 3 grandchildren Taylor McDonald, Kimberly Tillman, Serenity Tauchert. 4 siblings Donna (Rick) Paradis, his twin Dennis (Kim) Schmittling, Diane (Tom) Hemmer, Debbie (Jim) LeRoy. And Loving Fiance Donna St Germain. Service: There will be a celebration of life on Sunday September 20, 2020 at 2pm at the Freeburg park. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to VITAS healthcare.

