Donald G. Field
3/15/1939 - 9/15/2020
Donald Field Donald G. Field, 81, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. He was born March 15th, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to Roy W. Sr. and Hazel (Judd) Field. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Keith Stanford, Roy W. Jr., Dorothy Seals, John Stanford, and son-in-law, Jim Henry. Donald is survived by his loving wife, Jeanette (Brooks) Field of Belleville, Illinois; sister, Virginia (Field) Gruenke of Fairview Heights, IL; children Debrah Henry-Zeisset (husband Michael) of Belleville, IL; Cheryl McAfee (husband Michael) of Canton, OH; Donald Field (wife Jennifer) of Shiloh, IL; grandchildren: Stephanie McAfee-Lawson (husband Andrew) of Canton, OH; Anthony McAfee (wife Cayla) of New Franklin, OH; Piper Field of Shiloh, IL; and great-grandchild Liam McAfee of New Franklin, OH. Donald served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves for eight years from 1957-1965, as a flight/crew chief on C-110's working mainly through Scott Air Force Base. He was an Iron Worker and member of Local 392 from 1955 to 1998 all over Southern Illinois. He was an avid bass fisherman and hunter, and committed man of God. He led a Royal Ranger program for boys and taught Sunday School. Memorials may be made to charity of your choice. Services: Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Victory Family Church, 555 S. Belt West, Belleville, Illinois, 62220. Burial will be private.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
or

