Dorothy Slack Dorothy E. Slack, nee Christenson, 92, of Freeburg, IL, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Dorothy was born May 25, 1928, to Walter and Mary Christenson of Rosemont, IL. She met the love of her life, Albert Slack, at a roller-skating rink. They were married August 17, 1946, during the great flood of East St. Louis. She was a homemaker and a very good one. She enjoyed playing cards, yard sales, trips to White Castle, and making delicious Sunday dinners for all her family. She also grew strawberries and sold them to the local grocers. Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Freeburg Homemakers Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert E. Slack Sr.; an infant son; her parents, Walter and Mary, nee Grass, Christenson; a brother, Richard Christenson; and a brother-in-law, Ray Hendricks. Surviving are two sons, Albert Jr. (Patricia) Slack of Belleville, IL, and Gary (Pamela) Slack of Freeburg, IL; three grandchildren, Jason (Megan) Slack of O'Fallon, IL, Mark Slack and significant other, Anna Newman of Pueblo, CO, and Shelley Barney and significant other, Steve King, of Belleville, IL; eight great-grandchildren, Benjamin Perrine of Mascoutah, IL, Owen Perrine and significant other, Aubrey Ketchie of Shiloh, IL, Nathan Slack, Haylee Slack, both of Fountain, CO, Emmalaine Barney and Lydia Barney, both of Belleville, IL, Anya Slack and Brayden Vogt, both of O'Fallon, IL; a sister, Patsy Hendricks of Collinsville, IL; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the New Athens Home for the Aged. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private graveside services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL, with Deacon Corby Valentine officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.