Eva May Allen Eva May Allen, 86, of Troy, Illinois passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home. She was born May 5, 1934 in Belleville, Illinois, a daughter of the late Wilfred and Lela (Bergadine) Heil. She married Raleigh "Lee" Allen on June 21, 1952 in Granite City and he passed away in October 1994. She was a member of Gateway Family Church in Glen Carbon and had a love for all animals. She was a loving and faithful homemaker whom cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by a son, Terry Allen of Troy, Illinois; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Debra and Dave Long of Las Vegas, Nevada, Pamela and Jon Kottkamp of Leesburg, Virginia and Lisa Allen of Troy, Illinois; six grandchildren, Michelle Zand, Jacky Long, Brooke Hobson, Affton Benningfield, Kennedy Kottkamp and Tiffany Shimunek; eight great grandchildren, Lyric, Bella, Enzo, Bryton, Mayson, Kaden, Jax and Deckland; a sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Horace Stegall of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; sister- in-law, Ruth Heil of Freeburg, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family, friends and cherished chihuahua, Ichie. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy, Jack and Jerry Heil. Memorials may be made to Partners for Pets in Troy, Illinois or BJC Hospice. Service: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Gateway Family Church, 97 Oak Lawn in Glen Carbon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sandy Schoeber officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com