Gary Range

RANGE- Gary J. Range, 68 a lifelong resident of Granite City, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. In celebration of Gary's life, a visitation will be held with a prayer service on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Fr. Steve Thompson celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
