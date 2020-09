Or Copy this URL to Share

WONDRA - Harold Francis "Frank" Wondra, 70, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Shiloh, Illinois. He was born June 2, 1950 in East St. Louis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements handle by Irwin Chapel.



