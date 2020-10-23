1/1
James A. Orr
1944 - 2020
James A. Orr
June 28, 1944 - October 19, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - James A. Orr, 76, of Freeburg, IL, born June 28, 1944, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
James worked as a conductor for Illinois Central Railroad for 43 years before retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge – 418 Freeburg and the Shriners Temple.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy, nee Scott, Orr; a daughter, Catherine Grossi; a granddaughter, Crystal Hutchinson; his father, George Anthony (Ruby A.) Orr; and his mother, Juanita, nee Votaw, (Albert) Payne.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Marcia J., nee Rhodes, Orr, whom he married on June 15, 1996; a daughter, Christina Lynn Reyna; a son, James Allen Orr II; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Grossi, Nicole Grossi, Nathan Hutchinson, Nicolas Reyna, Christopher (Amanda) Orr, Johnathan (Kelsey) Orr, Lucas Orr, and Sadie Orr; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Orr and Isabelle Orr; and three siblings, Norma (Jan) Karsteter, Joyce (Ken) Gish, and George A. Jr. (Judy) Orr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Memories & Condolences
