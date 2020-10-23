James A. Orr
June 28, 1944 - October 19, 2020
Freeburg, Illinois - James A. Orr, 76, of Freeburg, IL, born June 28, 1944, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.
James worked as a conductor for Illinois Central Railroad for 43 years before retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge – 418 Freeburg and the Shriners Temple.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy, nee Scott, Orr; a daughter, Catherine Grossi; a granddaughter, Crystal Hutchinson; his father, George Anthony (Ruby A.) Orr; and his mother, Juanita, nee Votaw, (Albert) Payne.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Marcia J., nee Rhodes, Orr, whom he married on June 15, 1996; a daughter, Christina Lynn Reyna; a son, James Allen Orr II; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Grossi, Nicole Grossi, Nathan Hutchinson, Nicolas Reyna, Christopher (Amanda) Orr, Johnathan (Kelsey) Orr, Lucas Orr, and Sadie Orr; two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Orr and Isabelle Orr; and three siblings, Norma (Jan) Karsteter, Joyce (Ken) Gish, and George A. Jr. (Judy) Orr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL.