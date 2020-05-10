James Hamilton James Oliver Hamilton Jr., 75, of Swansea, IL, born on January 13, 1945, in Denver, CO, passed away, Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hamilton was a 1963 graduate of Belleville Township High School where he played football. During and after high school, he was a member of the Belleville Black Knights Drum and Bugle Corps and also marched with the Brass Unlimited Drum and Bugle Corps. As his children grew up and enjoyed their membership in the Black Knights, Jim was the mechanic and driver of the busses carrying members to competitions and helped wherever he could. He Judged many marching band shows throughout the Midwest. Jim received his apprenticeship as an automotive mechanic in 1967 and continued in that line of work until his retirement from Medco in 2012. He loved drag racing in his early years, he was a charter member of the St. Clair Sandbaggers CB Club, and a charter member of the DeMolay International. Jim was a veteran of the Missouri Air National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Oliver Sr. and Anna Margaret, nee Hargrave, Hamilton; and a grandson, Dacoda Ashtin Hamilton. Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara Kay, nee Eschman, Hamilton; a son, Charles Edward Hamilton of O'Fallon, IL; a daughter, Kelly Ann (Timothy Lance) Tuttle of Smithton, IL; a granddaughter, Elisabeth Jean Tuttle of Smithton, IL; two grandsons, Jeremy Lance Tuttle of Smithton, IL, and Army PV2 Tristan Michael Tuttle of Fort Sill, OK; three great-grandsons, Oliver Neal Juel Smith and Gabriel Christopher Smith, both of Greenville, IL, and Landen Bentley Smith of Smithton, IL. Jim was loved by his many friends and family and will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.