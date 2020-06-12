James Wickman

WICKMAN- James "Jim" Joseph Wickman, age 90, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Private family visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL. In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday,June 15, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City, IL, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.



