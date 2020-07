POLACH- Janice "Jan" (Wiggins) Polach, age 78, of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, July 9, 2020. visitation and funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, IL, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.



