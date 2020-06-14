Jeanette Hartlein Jeanette Theresa (Frisch) Hartlein, age 89, of Maryville, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Edwardsville Care Center in Edwardsville, IL. Jeanette was born on March 21, 1931 in Millstadt, IL, a daughter of the late Joseph Frisch and Pauline (Meister) Frisch. On June 16, 1951, Jeanette married Francis "Frank" Hartlein, the love of her life in East St. Louis, IL and Francis passed away on May 3, 2017. Jeanette was a faithful member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL. She was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. Jeanette also had a great sense of humor and loved board games. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her prayer life. Jeanette loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette was preceded in death by a son, David Hartlein; and by her siblings, Dolores Busalacchi, Norman Frisch and Joseph Frisch in infancy. She is survived by her loving children, Laura Hartlein of Maryville, IL, Victoria Sperry of O'Fallon, IL, Sandra (Perry) Delashmit of Edwardsville, IL, and Eric Hartlein of Maryville, IL; proud grandmother to six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Memorial donations may be given to Maryville Food Pantry or to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Donations may be mailed to Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL 62034. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com. Visitation: Jeanette deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a private family visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL on Monday, June 15, 2020. Service: In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, IL, with Father Joseph Havrilka officiating. Jeanette will be laid to rest next to Frank at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.