Joseph Burns Joseph Anthony Burns, 58, of Washington DC was born on August 28, 1961 in Belleville, IL and passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital. Joe Burns received his Bachelors degree from SIU Carbondale in 1980 and was a member of The Wildlife Society for 38 years, starting as one of their first policy interns. Through TWS he became a Certified Wildlife Biologist for 19 years and was proud of that achievement. Joe was a wildlife biologist for over 30 years working with the US Forest Service, the Transportation Program for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the Mt. Hood National Forest, the Society of American Forestry, the Society of Conservation Biology, and The Wildlife Project. His hobbies and interests included cycling, rock climbing, camping, skiing, researching historical sites, museums, and international travel. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy nee Vermilion, Burns. Surviving are his siblings, Jean (Marty) Clancy of Collinsville, IL, Edward (Barbara) Burns of O'Fallon, IL, Albert Burns of Farmington, MO, Theresa (Dennis) Fleming of Sorento, IL, Donald (Madeline) Burns of O'Fallon, IL, his aunts Helen Haywood of St. Charles, MO, Mary Anne Conrad of Millstadt, IL, an uncle Bernard (Venita) Vermillion of Glen Carbon, IL and 5 nephews and 1 niece. Donations to The Wildlife Society (www.wildlife.org) in Joe's honor will be placed in its Endowment Fund which supports the Society's wildlife policy, public outreach and education efforts, including its policy intern program. Service: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2PM in the Marriott Marquis Hotel Salon J, 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Visitation: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Peter & Paul Church, 207 Vandalia St. Collinsville, IL; 10 AM with a memorial service at 11 AM. Lunch following downstairs.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019