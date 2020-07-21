Larry Muskopf Larry H. Muskopf, 71 years of Smithton, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his sister's house in Smithton, IL. He was born November 17, 1948, in Belleville, IL. Larry was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Paderborn, IL. Surviving are his son, Scott (Stacey) Muskopf, his grandchildren, Lindsey Muskopf & Anna Bradley, his sister, Susie (Scott) Fritz, his niece, Amber (Brad) Dimatteo, his nephews, CJ Klein, Nathan (Fiance, Kelsey) Fritz, Jordan Fritz & Paden Muskopf, his brother, Roger (Joyce) Muskopf, his great nieces, Lauren & Brynn Klein and Layla & Kenzie Dimatteo, his along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward H. & Virginia, nee Helfrich, Muskopf, his brother, Wayne Muskopf and his sister, Cheryl Medlock. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Michael's Catholic Church in Paderborn, IL. or Family Hospice. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt. Service: Graveside Services will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Paderborn, IL., with Fr. Carl Scheerer, officiating. LeesmanFuneral Home Millstadt, IL