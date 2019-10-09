Home

Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury
Belleville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury
Belleville, IL
View Map
1932 - 2019
Lenard Powers Obituary
Lenard Powers Lenard M. Powers, 87, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, March 17, 1932, in Dover, TN, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Memorial Care Center in Belleville, IL. Lenard was a maintenance man for Cerro Flow Products and a former member of USAW. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jane "Red" Mundy parents, Otho and Lillie, nee Luffman, Powers; and many brothers. Surviving are his wife, Doris L. Powers of Belleville, IL; children, Tom (Linda) Powers of Belleville, IL, Karen (Ron Llewellyn) Powers of Paulden, AZ, Tim Powers of Belleville, IL; half-brother, Robert Wimer grandchildren, James (Melissa) Schanuel, Cindy Schanuel, Jennifer Schanuel, Amanda (Daniel) Watson, Stephanie (Ben) Maslanka, William Llewellyn, Leeann Llewellyn, Matthew Llewellyn; great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Tristin, William, Violet, Connor, Killian. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the . Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 am, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Belleville, IL Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, October 10, 2019 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Belleville, IL. with Msgr. Bill McGhee officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
