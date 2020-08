Or Copy this URL to Share

FRIERDICH - Lester H. Frierdich, 94, of Columbia, IL, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Bria Healthcare of Belleville, IL. Visitation Saturday, August 29, 2020, 10-11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Rd., Columbia, IL. Funeral Mass will be at 11am, following visitation at the Church. Interment in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Lawlor Funeral Home.



