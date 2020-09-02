1/1
Lorenz Cimarolli
Lorenz Cimarolli Lorenz A. "Larry" Cimarolli, 95, of Belleville, IL, born Friday, December 19, 1924 in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. Larry owned and operated Larry's London Shoe Shop in East St. Louis for 50 plus years before his retirement. Larry was a United States Navy Veteran during World War II aboard the U.S.S. Oakland. Larry loved spending time with his family, enjoyed bowling and was an avid outdoorsman fishing and hunting. He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Dolores M. "Dodie" Cimarolli, nee Abernathie; his parents, Angelo A. and Maria Cimarolli, nee Belli; brothers, Francesco "Ed" and Sylvio "Syl" Cimarolli. Surviving are his sons, David (Barbara) Cimarolli, Belleville, IL, Stephan (Kathleen) Cimarolli, Glen Carbon, IL, Craig (Jayna) Cimarolli, New Athens, IL, and Larry (Catherine) Cimarolli, Staunton, IL; Beloved grandfather of Dustin, Emily, Margaret, Autumn, Cole, Abby, Dalton, and Mateo. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the health care professionals and medical staff of Garden Place, Millstadt, IL and Mercy Rehab, Swansea, IL for their attentive care. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org. Funeral: Private services will be held.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
