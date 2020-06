Or Copy this URL to Share

RYAN - Melvin Jerry Ryan, 85, of Granite City, IL died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 20, 1934. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, services are private. Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store