Patricia R. Thornton Patricia R. Thornton, 81, of Highland, IL, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, IL, with her family by her side. Patricia was born February 1, 1938, to William and Josie (nee Hunt) Neel, in Goldsboro, NC. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Oklahoma, and her master's degree from the University of Tennessee focusing in deaf education. On July 27, 1957, she married Charles Thornton in Kinston, NC. Patricia taught at various schools throughout her lifetime, including Alton, O'Fallon, and Collinsville, Illinois school districts. She was also active in her community and served on the planning commission in Troy, IL. Patricia was a sports fan and cheered on the North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, and Dallas Cowboys. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her bridge club. Patricia loved her children and grandchildren, and spending time at Carolina Beach, NC. She will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Thornton, Highland, IL; children, William (Julia) Thornton, Jacksonville, AR, Kathryn (Clifton) Thornton Jakel Kelly, Scottsdale, AZ, Michael (Tara) Thornton, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Andrew Jakel, Victoria (Michael) Hagewood, Karli and Reagan Thornton, Julianna Thornton; great grandchildren, Camden Jakel and Mila Hagewood; many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josie Neel Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center, 4921 Parkview Place, St. Louis, MO 63110, or Central Institute for the Deaf, 825 South Taylor Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. Service: family graveside service will be held in the fall in North Carolina. Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

