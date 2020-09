NEELY - Paula Jean Neely, nee Edgar, 73, of Marissa, IL, born June 1, 1946 in Belleville,IL passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The public is invited to join the family for graveside services at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Marissa TWP. Cemetery in Marissa, IL. Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.



