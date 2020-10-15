Robert Boivin
February 20, 1929 - October 12, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Dr. Robert Boivin, 91, of Belleville, IL, born February 20, 1929, in Sanford, ME, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at home peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Dr. Boivin was an anesthesiologist at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL, from 1969 until 1994. He loved Notre Dame football, Creighton Basketball, and grew up following the Boston Red Sox. Ted Williams was his favorite player. Once moving to St. Louis, he became a Cardinals fan. Robert was a devoted family man, and a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church since 1969.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Robertine "Bobbie", nee Cyr, Boivin, who died March 29, 2018; his parents, Aurelian and Rose, nee Richier, Boivin; two brothers, Aurele (Rita) Boivin and Maurice Boivin; and a sister, Lucille Kelley; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Francis Xavier and Cecile, nee Tardif, Cyr; and two sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Michael) Staunton and Donaldine (Tully) Bowman.
Surviving are his children, Marc (Juanita) Boivin, James (Cindy) Boivin, Denise Heilig, and Greg (DeAnn) Boivin; his cherished grandchildren, Josh Boivin, Megan Boivin, Jenna Boivin, Justin Heilig, Sarah Heilig, Jessica Heilig, Matthew Boivin, Bradley Boivin, Nick Boivin, Danielle Boivin, Melissa (Matt) Schmitt and their children, Mabry and Ian, and Brianne (Chris) Jakes and their children, Carter, Emerson and Callan; seven sisters-in-law, Judy (Bud) Herberlee, Rachael Cyr, Jeanine Cyr, Marjorie (Fredd) Isaksen, Patsy (Wayne) Devine, Marilyn (Ken) Wyman, and Anne Boivin; four brothers-in-law, Roger (Geralda) Cyr, Jim (Betty) Cyr, Gerard "Babe" (Joyce) Cyr, and Raymond Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or to Feed the Children. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating.
Entombment with military honors will be at Green Mount Catholic Mausoleum.