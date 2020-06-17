Robert Rainbolt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Rainbolt Robert S. Rainbolt, 95, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Tuesday, May 12, 1925, in Marion, IL, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare in Lebanon, IL. Robert worked as a self-employed Carpenter and was a 75 year member of Carpenter's Union in East Saint Louis IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris M., nee Flach, Rainbolt; parents, James and Ruth, nee Schafer, Rainbolt. Surviving are his children, Linda (Philip) Davis of Waterloo, IL, Steve Rainbolt (Robert Muckenfuss) of Glen Burnie, MD, Carol (Tom) Cichon of Swansea, IL, step-children, Roger (Carol) Loesche of Twin Oaks, MO, Randy (Renee) Loesche of Rocky Mt., MO, Lori Pullman of Lake St. Louis, MO, David (Julee) Loesche of Lake St. Louis, MO; brother, Harry Rainbolt of NY; 13 Grandchildren; 19 Great-Grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Services: Funeral services will be private at Kurrus Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment at St. Clair Memorial Park Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved