Robert Rainbolt Robert S. Rainbolt, 95, of Fairview Heights, IL, born Tuesday, May 12, 1925, in Marion, IL, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Healthcare in Lebanon, IL. Robert worked as a self-employed Carpenter and was a 75 year member of Carpenter's Union in East Saint Louis IL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris M., nee Flach, Rainbolt; parents, James and Ruth, nee Schafer, Rainbolt. Surviving are his children, Linda (Philip) Davis of Waterloo, IL, Steve Rainbolt (Robert Muckenfuss) of Glen Burnie, MD, Carol (Tom) Cichon of Swansea, IL, step-children, Roger (Carol) Loesche of Twin Oaks, MO, Randy (Renee) Loesche of Rocky Mt., MO, Lori Pullman of Lake St. Louis, MO, David (Julee) Loesche of Lake St. Louis, MO; brother, Harry Rainbolt of NY; 13 Grandchildren; 19 Great-Grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Services: Funeral services will be private at Kurrus Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Patton officiating. Interment at St. Clair Memorial Park Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.